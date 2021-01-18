Jesse Willms Talks Transitioning Your Business to an Online Model

Jesse Willms, an esteemed entrepreneur, was featured recently in BusinessBlogs, where he breaks down in detail how to successfully transform your business from a traditional to an online model.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Relevant now more than ever, when non-essential businesses must shut their doors amid the pandemic, entrepreneur Jesse Willms provides a step-by-step guide to help firms adopt an e-commerce framework. BusinessBlogs is a platform dedicated to providing useful information and advice to novice entrepreneurs regarding marketing and selling, management, insurance, funding, and technology.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, government officials and health experts have implemented strict health measures, including the mandatory closure of all non-essential stores. Consequently, more businesses are contemplating online models, as shoppers rely on e-commerce websites for gift shopping and other retail purchases.

Moving your business online is nearly compulsory if you want your company to survive these unprecedented times. However, Jesse Willms points out several other great reasons why you may want to consider this shift.

"In today's business world, there should be a strong online component to any company. Online businesses operate 24/7. They don't need to worry about store hours or holidays. Online businesses never take the day off, and they don't have to hire store clerks or cashiers," he explains.

One of the main advantages of an online business is operating without time constraints or geographical boundaries. Essentially, an e-commerce business opens brands up to a worldwide market that can attract revenue around the clock-even while you sleep. Additionally, lower overhead and transactional costs associated with business mean that owners can enjoy higher profit margins.

The article provides an easy to follow blueprint highlighting the importance of choosing the right selling platform, creating a merchant account, leveraging social media, expanding your customer base, and more.

The first step to transitioning online is choosing your selling platform, explains Willms in his article. "You can either choose an existing platform like Etsy or eBay or create your own. While it is easier to find new customers when you use an existing platform, you lose some creative control over how your products are presented."

Moving online isn't as easy as it sounds, and there are many variables one needs to consider. Throughout the article, Willms provides sound advice for entrepreneurs looking to make this leap.

To learn more about e-commerce business models, please read Jesse Willms' full article here.

About Jesse Willms

Jesse Willms is a successful entrepreneur in Las Vegas, Nevada. For as long as he can remember, Willms has been passionate about business. His first venture involved selling books, which was time-consuming but allowed him to turn a modest profit. Following in the footsteps of some of his top role models, Willms left school at seventeen to pursue his passion for e-commerce.

Today, Willms is the owner of multiple vehicle history websites with more than four million visitors each month. Users get free access to pertinent vehicle information, such as whether there are any liens on a car, unfixed safety recalls, if it's been in an accident, and how customers have reviewed it. In the short term, Willms continues to set his sights on new and exciting business ventures.

