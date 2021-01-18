The augmented reality (AR) market is expected to grow by USD 76.99 bn, decelerating at a CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period. Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The adoption of AR-enabled smart glasses is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the privacy concerns over AR technology will hamper the market growth.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the enterprises segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for Augmented Reality (AR) in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Alphabet Inc.

Dynabook Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

PTC Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Upskill

Vuzix Corp.

Zugara Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Enterprise Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Media and entertainment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing AR integration in mobile devices

Platform-independent

Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

