18.01.2021 | 21:32
Sushi-Rama and Osaka Ramen to Combine Concepts at Three Locations

Popular Denver-based Japanese Concepts to Merge in 2021

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / In the climate that is 2020, restaurants have had to get creative in finding ways to sustain and today, Pig & Chicken Hospitality Group share that conveyor belt concept Sushi-Rama and noodle shop Osaka Ramen will merge concepts.

Three Sushi-Rama locations (Lone Tree, DTC and Fitzsimons) will become dual-concept restaurants by also housing Osaka Ramen beginning in early 2021. The restaurants will also offer to-go and delivery through partner ChowNow.

"The plan has always been to expand Osaka Ramen (if you recall, we opened with two locations - RiNo and Cherry Creek); this allows us to go that without investing a ton of money in another brick and mortar while having the concepts support one another," said Owner and Chef Jeff Osaka. "This collaboration allows us to find a new audience in our suburban locations and for our regulars to have an excuse to come back the next day and try something different like a warm bowl of ramen."

Each restaurant will keep the vibrant vibe of Sushi-Rama but with touchpoints from Osaka Ramen throughout. The menus will feature each concept on either side and feature small plates from Osaka Ramen (green beans, bacon fried rice, shisito peppers, and more) with signature and new ramen offerings while Sushi-Rama will focus on the sushi people have come to love.

Sushi-Rama and Osaka Ramen in RiNo remain as is, operating just a block apart.

Learn more at sushi-rama.com or on social @sushi_rama_restaurants.

For more information about Sushi-Rama, contact the company here:

CONTACT:

Sushi-Rama
Katie Knoch
katie@thewolfconcepts.com

SOURCE: Sushi-Rama



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624735/Sushi-Rama-and-Osaka-Ramen-to-Combine-Concepts-at-Three-Locations

