The global neuronavigation systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

The market is driven by new product launches. The rising demand for medical equipment in the market is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of enhanced and innovative products. For instance, in July 2019, Synaptive Medical Inc. received the US FDA approval for its product Modus Nav. The product is indicated for medical conditions requiring neurosurgical cranial procedures. The launch of such innovative products is driving the growth of the global neuronavigation systems market.

Neuronavigation Systems Market: Analysis of Parent Market

The global healthcare equipment market is the parent market of the neuronavigation systems market. Within its scope, the healthcare equipment market covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases. Our report on the neuronavigation systems market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including 7D SURGICAL, Brainlab AG, Bramsys Industria E Comercio Ltda., Medtronic Plc, Nexstim Plc, Northern Digital Inc., Smith Nephew Plc, Soterix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., and Synaptive Medical Inc.

Technavio's research report on the neuronavigation systems market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall healthcare equipment market.

Neuronavigation Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global neuronavigation systems market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the neuronavigation systems market. The market is segmented as follows:

Product

Optical neuronavigation systems

Electromagnetic neuronavigation systems

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the neuronavigation systems market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the healthcare equipment market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

