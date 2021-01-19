Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity Gold - Super-Hype durch 50% sichtbares Gold in den Bohrkernen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Tradegate
18.01.21
21:49 Uhr
81,36 Euro
-0,05
-0,06 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,9881,2718.01.
80,8981,3618.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANOFI SA81,36-0,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.