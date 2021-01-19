Company Raises Annual Outlook On Strong Momentum
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.
- Q3 sales were $1.67 billion, up 85 percent in US dollars and 80 percent in constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year.
- Q3 GAAP operating income grew 248 percent to $448 million, compared to $129 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 222 percent to $2.22, compared to $0.69 in the same quarter a year ago.
- Q3 non-GAAP operating income grew 214 percent to $476 million, compared to $152 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 non-GAAP EPS grew 192 percent to $2.45, compared to $0.84 in the same quarter a year ago.
- Cash flow from operations was $530 million, compared to $181 million in the same period a year ago.
"This quarter's record results demonstrate the strength of our portfolio, addressing long-term growth trends in remote work and education, video collaboration, esports, and digital content creation," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "We are increasingly investing in our capabilities and people for the growth potential we see in the future. Logitech has never been more relevant to our customers' work, play and creativity."
Outlook
Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2021 annual outlook to between 57 and 60 percent sales growth in constant currency, and approximately $1.05 billion in non-GAAP operating income. The Company's previous outlook was between 35 and 40 percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $700 million to $725 million in non-GAAP operating income.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2021.
About Logitech
Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, long-term growth trends, our investment in our capabilities and people, growth potential, our relevance to our customers, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2021 sales growth and non-GAAP operating income. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
1,667,302
902,687
3,716,354
2,266,603
Cost of goods sold
914,851
564,283
2,082,088
1,410,605
Amortization of intangible assets
3,441
3,951
9,800
10,493
Gross profit
749,010
334,453
1,624,466
845,505
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
204,485
134,950
496,520
392,138
Research and development
53,910
43,292
157,014
127,499
General and administrative
37,606
22,344
98,341
68,551
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
4,946
5,084
13,886
12,898
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
(45
(54
69
Total operating expenses
300,947
205,625
771,423
601,155
Operating income
448,063
128,828
853,043
244,350
Interest income
311
2,063
1,444
7,006
Other income, net
6,483
1,101
9,661
2,852
Income before income taxes
454,857
131,992
864,148
254,208
Provision for income taxes
72,334
14,467
142,638
18,405
Net income
382,523
117,525
721,510
235,803
Net income per share:
Basic
2.26
0.70
4.28
1.41
Diluted
2.22
0.69
4.21
1.39
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
169,050
167,063
168,448
166,678
Diluted
172,587
169,685
171,378
169,173
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) unaudited
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,388,743
715,566
Accounts receivable, net
894,937
394,743
Inventories
476,802
229,249
Other current assets
117,741
74,920
Total current assets
2,878,223
1,414,478
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
96,683
76,119
Goodwill
400,993
400,917
Other intangible assets, net
103,314
126,941
Other assets
333,733
345,019
Total assets
3,812,946
2,363,474
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
811,786
259,120
Accrued and other current liabilities
704,573
455,024
Total current liabilities
1,516,359
714,144
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
60,799
40,788
Other non-current liabilities
134,021
119,274
Total liabilities
1,711,179
874,206
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
30,148
30,148
Issued shares 173,106 at December 31 and March 31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at December 31 and March 31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at December 31 and 34,621 at March 31, 2020
Additional paid-in capital
108,140
75,097
Shares in treasury, at cost 4,243 at December 31, 2020 and 6,210 at March 31, 2020
(198,435
(185,896
Retained earnings
2,264,831
1,690,579
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(102,917
(120,660
Total shareholders' equity
2,101,767
1,489,268
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,812,946
2,363,474
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
382,523
117,525
721,510
235,803
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
13,409
10,768
36,010
32,154
Amortization of intangible assets
8,388
8,223
23,627
21,958
Loss on investments
2,173
709
4,692
772
Share-based compensation expense
19,814
13,831
64,714
40,301
Deferred income taxes
17,531
9,458
37,683
480
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
5,716
Other
207
(1,010
(1,670
(1,012
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(129,966
(61,337
(476,804
(147,292
Inventories
(78,258
32,603
(239,378
(15,170
Other assets
(21,714
16,949
(53,281
2,866
Accounts payable
141,848
26,089
541,024
155,190
Accrued and other liabilities
173,945
7,327
264,576
(1,896
Net cash provided by operating activities
529,900
181,135
928,419
324,154
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(18,389
(10,575
(46,163
(28,667
Investment in privately held companies
(120
(140
(3,525
(310
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(360
(91,203
(360
(91,569
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
1,037
1,037
Proceeds from return of strategic investments
2,934
2,934
Purchases of trading investments
(2,473
(546
(10,672
(3,071
Proceeds from sales of trading investments
2,493
568
11,332
3,139
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,915
(100,859
(46,454
(119,441
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of cash dividends
(146,705
(124,180
Purchases of registered shares
(50,271
(72,725
(15,127
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
3,643
2,209
29,709
11,540
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(3,731
(2,188
(29,475
(23,096
Net cash provided (used) in financing activities
(50,359
21
(219,196
(150,863
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
7,896
1,285
10,408
(2,320
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
471,522
81,582
673,177
51,530
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
917,221
574,464
715,566
604,516
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
1,388,743
656,046
1,388,743
656,046
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
NET SALES
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Net sales by product category:
Pointing Devices
213,638
154,540
38
503,228
409,293
23
Keyboards Combos
218,269
156,333
40
565,246
424,061
33
PC Webcams
131,700
32,165
309
295,020
89,041
231
Tablet Other Accessories
138,052
31,256
342
267,186
103,442
158
Gaming (1)
436,426
245,736
78
916,040
541,265
69
Video Collaboration
292,500
91,964
218
659,278
254,941
159
Mobile Speakers
72,566
92,969
(22
145,156
200,617
(28
Audio Wearables
152,952
81,934
87
338,592
208,576
62
Smart Home
10,593
15,790
(33
25,976
35,088
(26
Other (2)
606
632
279
127
Total sales
1,667,302
902,687
85
3,716,354
2,266,603
64
(1) Gaming revenue includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2) Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Gross profit GAAP
749,010
334,453
1,624,466
845,505
Share-based compensation expense
1,747
1,210
4,919
3,552
Amortization of intangible assets
3,441
3,951
9,800
10,493
Gross profit Non-GAAP
754,198
339,614
1,639,185
859,550
Gross margin GAAP
44.9
37.1
43.7
37.3
Gross margin Non-GAAP
45.2
37.6
44.1
37.9
Operating expenses GAAP
300,947
205,625
771,423
601,155
Less: Share-based compensation expense
18,067
12,621
59,795
36,749
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
4,946
5,084
13,886
12,898
Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
5,716
Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net
(45
(54
69
Operating expenses Non-GAAP
277,934
187,965
692,080
551,439
% of net sales GAAP
18.0
22.8
20.8
26.5
% of net sales Non GAAP
16.7
20.8
18.6
24.3
Operating income GAAP
448,063
128,828
853,043
244,350
Share-based compensation expense
19,814
13,831
64,714
40,301
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
8,387
9,035
23,686
23,391
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
(45
(54
69
Operating income Non GAAP
476,264
151,649
947,105
308,111
% of net sales GAAP
26.9
14.3
23.0
10.8
% of net sales Non GAAP
28.6
16.8
25.5
13.6
Net income GAAP
382,523
117,525
721,510
235,803
Share-based compensation expense
19,814
13,831
64,714
40,301
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs
8,387
9,035
23,686
23,391
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
(45
(54
69
Loss on investments
2,173
709
4,692
772
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
10,165
2,123
31,564
(6,476
Net income Non GAAP
423,062
143,178
851,828
293,860
Net income per share:
Diluted GAAP
2.22
0.69
4.21
1.39
Diluted Non GAAP
2.45
0.84
4.97
1.74
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted GAAP and Non GAAP
172,587
169,685
171,378
169,173
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
2020
2019
2020
2019
Share-based Compensation Expense
Cost of goods sold
1,747
1,210
4,919
3,552
Marketing and selling
8,390
6,216
27,559
20,016
Research and development
3,482
2,242
10,348
6,644
General and administrative
6,195
4,163
21,888
10,089
Total share-based compensation expense
19,814
13,831
64,714
40,301
Income tax benefit
(3,471
(3,135
(15,540
(12,658
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
16,343
10,696
49,174
27,643
Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and financial performance of those companies in which we invested, and sales of these investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
