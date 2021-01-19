The fire extinguishers market is expected to grow by USD 1.87 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.
The implementation of stringent fire safety regulations is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the rising penetration of automated fire detectors and sprinkling systems will hamper the market growth.
Fire Extinguishers Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product landscape, the portable fire extinguishers segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.
Fire Extinguishers Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for Fire Extinguishers in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Activar Construction Products Group Inc.
- Ceasefire Industries Pvt ltd.
- DESAUTEL
- Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Co. KG
- HOCHIKI Corp.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- McWane Inc.
- Minimax GmbH Co. KG
- Newell Brands Inc.
- United Technologies Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Portable Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Knapsack Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wheeled Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY EXTINGUISHING AGENT
- Market segmentation by extinguishing agent
- Comparison by extinguishing agent
- Dry chemical Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Carbon dioxide Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by extinguishing agent
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing consolidation in fire protection industry
- Rising preference for eco-friendly fire extinguishers
- Increasing investments in smart cities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activar Construction Products Group Inc.
- Ceasefire Industries Pvt ltd.
- DESAUTEL
- Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH Co. KG
- HOCHIKI Corp.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- McWane Inc.
- Minimax GmbH Co. KG
- Newell Brands Inc.
- United Technologies Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
