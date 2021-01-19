The Apparel and Footwear International RSL Management (AFIRM)'s LabTAC comprises five technical representatives from global laboratory networks selected every two years from eligible applications.

Dr Krause and his fellow LabTAC members work together to support AFIRM's vision and mission to advance the global management of restricted substances in apparel and footwear. Specifically, the Committee will support AFIRM on test method issues and maintenance of the Restricted Substances List (RSL) on an annual basis and communicate information about RSL to their members throughout the supply chain, facilitating the exchange of ideas for improving RSL management in the future.

"I feel very honored to be selected by AFIRM for a second term on LabTAC," said Dr Krause. "SGS is committed to supporting its clients, partners and the wider clothing and footwear industry, to reduce the use and impact of substances in these supply chains that are causing such harm to the environment and human health."

Founded in 2004, the AFIRM Group is a membership organization of apparel and footwear companies collaborating to promote chemicals management in the global supply chain.

