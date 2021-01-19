Puerto Rican regulators have ordered PREPA to procure solar and storage, but the utility's board chairman says that the island's grid can support only a fraction of the mandated amount.From pv magazine USA The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau has ordered utility PREPA to issue six procurements in the next 30 months, totaling 3.75 GW of solar and 1.5 GW of four-hour storage, or their equivalents. PREPA will issue the first of the six procurements "as early in 2021 as possible," the utility said in a regulatory filing. Regulators had set a target release date of last December for that first procurement, ...

