First deal signed in Spain with the Catalan Institute of Health

Last week, health professionals from the Catalan Health Institute began using a fleet of 180 Europcar cars and vans to transport vaccines and medical equipment to health centres, homes for the elderly and homes in Catalonia, so that these vaccines can be administered to the population, while medical care can be provided to those affected by the virus.

The collaboration between the public organism, attached to the Department of Health of the Generalitat de Catalunya, and the Spanish subsidiary of Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) has been ongoing since March, when the company gave free vehicles to its professionals during the first state of alarm. All of these rentals are flexible Long-Term Solutions that give the Institute the chance to pick-up vehicles when it needs, for how long it wants and in a fully flexible manner.

The Group is now offering this type of agreement to health institutions throughout Europe to facilitate the mobility of health professionals and vaccines to health centres and homes, given the difficulties that vaccination plans are presenting throughout the continent.

José Blanco, Group Sales Director, comments:

"We are happy to continue supporting the Catalan Institute of Health. During the first lock-down period, we made cars available for free in the framework of our "Together" solidarity programme. Now, it's a matter of supporting the fast delivery of vaccines and in this context, logistics are key, such as having a cars or vans at the right time and the right place.

As a mobility services company, our Group has a 70-year history of service to the public as well as local and international companies. In all the countries where we do business, we are an integral part of the supply chain and operating models of many companies, especially in the distribution and logistics sector, but also for healthcare services, the police, social workers, and central and local governments, by renting them the vehicles they need when they need them.

Throughout this period, we will do everything in our power to pursue this mission, with safety and flexibility: now, more than ever, we see our "shared mobility" services as essential services."

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs). Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

