ENERGISME ENERGISME: Energisme raises EUR6.07 million in a great successful private placement round. 19-Jan-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Energisme raises EUR6.07 million in a great successful private placement round Boulogne-Billancourt, 19 January 2021 - 8.00 a.m. - ENERGISME (FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG), a French provider of SaaS technology for energy performance management, today announced the success of its capital increase, without pre-emptive subscription rights, through a private placement with accelerated bookbuilding. The issue was made predominantly in France, as well as in the rest of the European Union, to a restricted circle of investors and investors meeting the criteria for qualified investors, pursuant to Article L.411-2 I of the French Monetary and Financial Code. The Company issued 1,207,384 new shares with a par value of EUR0.10 each, at a unit price of EUR5.03, including the issue premium, thus generating a total of EUR6.07 million (16.67% of the Company's post-transaction share capital). The round generated considerable demand from French and European investors, for a total of EUR14.89 million, i.e. 245.13% of the maximum shares made available. Energisme plans to use the funds raised to round out the funding obtained from the IPO in July 2020, with the aim of: * financing growth (WCR) * expanding the sales force The Company is still on the lookout for potential acquisitions growth opportunities on its market and reserves the right, should such an opportunity arise, to redirect some of the funds detailed above, by reducing the amount earmarked for expanding the sales force. For reference, a shareholder owning 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the issue will now have a stake of 0.83%. The capital increase was approved by the Board of Directors on 18 January 2021, in accordance with the 14th resolution approved by the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 29 June 2020. The price was set at a 19.81% discount to the weighted average share price over the last three trading sessions prior to setting the issue price, and at a 15.60% discount to the closing price on 18 January 2020. The capital increase was carried out without pre-emptive subscription rights through private placement. Settlement and delivery of the new shares issued under the capital increase and their admittance for trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris is scheduled for 21 January 2021. The new shares will bear current dividend rights and will be admitted for trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris under ISIN code: FR0013399359 - ALNRG Energisme's share capital will comprise 7,244,304 shares following settlement/delivery. Following the capital increase, the Company's share-ownership breaks down as follows: Pre-private placement Post-private placement Number of % of Number of % of Number of % of Number of % of Shareholders shares capital votes votes shares capital votes votes stock stock Thierry Chambon and family 262,780 4.35% 496,080 5.56% 262,780 3.63% 496,080 4.90% Alexis Tran and family 170,840 2.83% 336,380 3.77% 170,840 2.36% 336,380 3.32% Pierre Vidal and family 302,040 5.00% 604,080 6.77% 302,040 4.17% 604,080 5.96% Ingmar Wilhelm 460,120 7.62% 933,510 10.46% 460,120 6.35% 933,510 9.21% Wissam Anastas 438,860 7.27% 892,050 9.99% 438,860 6.06% 892,050 8.80% Ramez Nasser 510,120 8.45% 983,510 11.02% 510,120 7.04% 983,510 9.71% Thierry Braine Bonnaire 6,700 0.11% 11,900 0.13% 6,700 0.09% 11,900 0.12% Corporate officers and employees 2,151,460 35.64% 4,257,510 47.70% 2,151,460 29.70% 4,257,510 42.02% Other long-standing shareholders 2,015,030 33.38% 2,797,100 31.34% 2,015,030 27.82% 2,797,100 27.61% (natural persons or legal entities) Free float 1,870,430 30.98% 1,870,430 20.96% 1,870,430 25.82% 1,870,430 18.46% New investors 1,207,384 16.67% 1,207,384 11.92% Total 6,036,920 100.00% 8,925,040 100.00% 7,244,304 100.00% 10,132,424 100.00%

Transaction partners:

Lead Arranger-ISP & Bookrunner Advisor

STIFEL Euroland Corporate

Steve Levy Cédric Danon,

Tel: +33 1 70 89 38 91 Tel: +33 1 70 98 39 55

In accordance with the provisions of Article 211-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company's offer of shares in the context of this capital increase through private placement does not give rise to an obligation to issue a prospectus approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Detailed information about the Company, particularly as regards its business, results and related risk factors, is provided in the Company's information document, which may be viewed, along with other regulated information and all of the Company's press releases, on its website (https://energisme.com/investisseurs). About ENERGISME

Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020.

ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company.

For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/ Contacts

ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Thierry Chambon Jennifer Jullia Nicolas Lin investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11

Disclaimer

In France, Energisme's share offering as described above will be made exclusively through private placement, pursuant to Article L. 411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code and applicable regulatory provisions. It does not constitute a public offering within the meaning of Article L. 411-1 of the French Financial and Monetary Code. Accordingly, no prospectus will be issued or subject to AMF approval.

For European Economic Area Member States having transposed Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 (as amended, in particular by Directive 2010/73/EU, insofar as this directive was transposed in each EEA Member State) (the "Prospectus Directive"), no action has been or will be undertaken to make a public offering of securities that would require the publication of a prospectus in one or more of the Member States.

This press release and the information contained herein constitute neither an offer to subscribe for or buy, nor or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for Energisme shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where the transaction may be subject to restrictions. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United Stated unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), it being specified that Energisme shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and that Energisme does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

In some countries, the distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations. Any recipients of this press release should enquire about any such local restrictions and comply therewith. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - Résultats AK UK

