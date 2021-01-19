Stockholm, January 19, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Ellwee AB's shares (short name ELLWEE) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Ellwee is the 1st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Ellwee is a green, multi-purpose vehicle that has challenged traditional transportation and thinking. The electrical vehicle was initially made for adventure but has become a proven leader in the electric 4-wheeler class. The primary sales target audiences are currently golf courses and gated communities. The company is founded in Sweden and headquartered in Trollhättan. "I would like to thank all new shareholders for having confidence in us and empathize that the company is facing an exciting time ahead," said Håkan Kjellqvist, CEO of Ellwee. "The company has launched and received advance orders for a new edition, model EASY, during the offering period, demonstrating that our development goes according to plan. The company experiences a great interest in the new model. This in combination with an existing order pipeline enables us to, in a well-prepared way, enter the public market and continue to deliver high quality and sustainable vehicles." "We are happy to welcome Ellwee as the first company to list with Nasdaq in 2021," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The Nordic region has fostered several high profile design and technology companies, which Ellwee is a great example of. They demonstrate how to successfully integrate environmental thinking in their business model. We congratulate Ellwee on its listing and look forward to supporting the company on their continued growth journey." Ellwee has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com