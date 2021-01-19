The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.01.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 19.01.2021Aktien1 CA20731T1003 Conic Metals Corp.2 US88338K1034 One Group Hospitality Inc., The3 GB00B9GQVG73 AB Dynamics PLC4 GB00B3NWT178 Anpario PLC5 GG00BWWYMV85 Apax Global Alpha Ltd.6 IE00BXC8D038 Applegreen PLC7 GB00BD8DR117 Biffa PLC8 US0905721082 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.9 GB00BF044593 CLS Holdings PLC10 GB0001602944 CML Microsystems PLC11 GB00B2425G68 Craneware PLC12 GB00BZ1BLL44 Creo Medical Group PLC13 GB00BDHSP575 Destiny Pharma PLC14 US25470F2039 Discovery Inc.15 GB00BY7QYJ50 Draper Esprit PLC16 GB0032036807 Eco Animal Health Group PLC17 GB0001646941 Eden Research PLC18 GB00B87ZTG26 GlobalData PLC19 US3893752051 Gray Television Inc.20 SG9999019087 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.21 GG00BR30MJ80 HarbourVest Global Private Equity22 US4195962000 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.23 GG00B54NMG96 iEnergizer Ltd.24 SG9999012629 Kenon Holdings Ltd.25 GB00BYP2QJ94 Kore Potash PLC26 GB0031429219 Law Debenture Corp. PLC27 US57777K1060 MaxCyte Inc.28 US5797801074 McCormick & Co. Inc.29 US60871R1005 Molson Coors Beverage Co.30 GB0030026057 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC31 GB0006389398 Nichols PLC32 GB00B95L0551 Reabold Resources PLC33 GB00BSNB6S51 Redx Pharma PLC34 IE00BWVFTP56 San Leon Energy PLC35 GB00B02RFS12 Sareum Holdings PLC36 SG9999011118 SIMEC Atlantis Energy Ltd.37 US9426221019 Watsco Inc.38 CA5660551097 Marble Financial Inc.39 US76131V2025 Retail Properties of America Inc.40 VGG4S09E1053 Jade Road Investments Ltd.Anleihen1 XS2289404704 BNG Bank N.V.2 IT0005433690 Italien, Republik3 XS2289587789 Vereinigte Mexikanische Staaten4 XS2284318180 Asian Development Bank (ADB)5 USP3579ECJ49 Dominikanische Republik6 US46556M2A90 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. [Cayman Islands Branch]7 US74460WAA53 Public Storage8 XS2284332769 Singapore Airlines Ltd.9 GB00BQ1XZR11 Spyker Bonds UK Ltd.10 XS2288824969 Banque ouest-africaine de développement - BOAD11 XS2287892751 Jerrold Finco PLC12 USU58839AK46 Mercer International Inc.13 USL8449RAA79 Simpar Europe S.A.14 XS2288097137 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development15 XS2289588837 Verisure Holding AB