The Mundipharma network of independently associated companies today announced two new appointments to their Executive Committee Julie Dehaene-Puype as Chief Commercial Officer, Europe and Erik Nordkamp as Chief Commercial Officer, LAM (Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East-Africa)- both reporting into Marc Princen, Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking of the appointments, Marc Princen commented, "I am delighted to welcome Julie and Erik as highly experienced pharmaceutical leaders to complete our global organisation. They join us during a pivotal year for some of our pipeline assets as we continue to increase access to healthcare for many of the world's most challenging diseases."

Julie Dehaene-Puype is joining Mundipharma with over 20 years' industry experience from Takeda, Merck and Schering Plough, where she has held strategic and operational roles at country, regional and global level across the US, Europe and Canada. Julie joins Mundipharma from Takeda where she was recently General Manager of France. Her role at Mundipharma will see her cover the Europe region.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Mundipharma global organisation," Julie commented. "I am looking forward to utilising my experience to build on the inclusive culture that enables our people to work together, think differently and to transform the lives of patients all around the world."

Erik Nordkamp is a pharmaceutical professional with over 20 years' experience in strategy, general management and marketing from Pfizer and Eli Lilly, with regional roles that have spanned Europe, Canada and Australia. Most recently Erik was Regional VP Cluster Lead Europe/Australia/NZ Upjohn Division at Pfizer. His new role at Mundipharma will see him cover the LAM region, which encompasses Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East-Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, Erik said: "This is an exciting time for Mundipharma as we expand our global network and I feel proud to be taking responsibility for the key LAM region. Think global, act local is how I envision we can deliver lasting change for patients."

