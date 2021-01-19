Sponda Ltd: Sponda appoints new COO and CFO

Sponda Ltd Press release 19 January 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Sponda appoints new COO and CFO



Sponda has appointed Victor Persson as its new Chief Operating Officer and Janne Tallqvist as its new Chief Financial Officer. Both also join as members of the company's executive board.

Victor Persson started as COO on the 11th January 2021. He has extensive experience in the Nordic property sector, particularly in the office and retail sectors. He joins from BlackRock, where he was responsible for the Nordic real estate business. Prior to that, Victor worked in several roles at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, including managing the company's transactions in the Nordics.

Janne Tallqvist, who was previously Sponda's Senior Vice President of Finance, took over as CFO at the end of December 2020. He has more than 10 years' experience in the real estate industry. Prior to joining Sponda, he worked at Citycon as a Group Controller.

Christian Hohenthal, CEO & President, Sponda: "I am delighted that Sponda's executive board has gained further expertise with the appointments of Victor and Janne. Their extensive experience in the real estate industry in Finland and across the Nordics further supports the development of Sponda and the implementation of our proactive and tenant focused strategy."

