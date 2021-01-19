Saville Resources Inc.: Saville Resources Announces Participation in Zoom with Zimtu Investor Presentation Featuring the Fluorspar Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Mike Hodge will participate in the first Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation for 2021 featuring the fluorspar market on Wednesday January 20th.

Fluorspar (also called fluorite) is the mineral form of calcium fluoride, CaF2. An important industrial mineral, fluorspar is considered a critical mineral by the European Union and the United States. Critical minerals are metals and non-metals that are considered vital for the economic well-being of the world's major and emerging economies, yet whose supply may be at risk due to geological scarcity, geopolitical issues, trade policy or other factors.

Fluorspar is an essential raw material to the steel, aluminum, pharma and chemical industries in two marketable products: acid spar grade and met spar grade. The price of fluorspar has increased over 500% in the past 20 years likely because fluorspar cannot be recycled and must be continuously mined. Today the market is in a state of flux, because in 2018 China, until that year the world's largest producer of fluorspar, became a net fluorspar importer for the first time, mainly because Chinese industrial users consume most of China's domestic production for steel production.

To participate in Wednesday's Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation featuring the fluorspar market please note the following:

Date: Wednesday January 20th, 2021

Start time: 10:00 AM PST (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EST (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CET (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

Zoom video link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81216258103

Wednesday's Zoom with Zimtu presentation will also feature Stephan Bogner from Rockstone Research who will begin the presentation with a discussion of the current state of the fluorspar market. Rockstone Research specializes in the analysis of capital markets and publicly listed companies. Also presenting will be representatives from Ares Strategic Mining Inc. and Commerce Resources Corp.

About Saville Resources Inc.

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered highly prospective for niobium and tantalum. The Property includes portions of the high-priority, and drill ready, Miranna Target where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Northwest and Southeast areas where previous drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 0.61% Nb2O5 over 12.0 m (EC08-008) and 0.82% Nb2O5 over 21.9 m (EC10-033), respectively.



