BOC Group Introduces ADOIT 12.0 With A Fully Reinvented EA Experience

Featuring a stunning UI and unmatched ease of use, the latest release delivers a simpler, more engaging experience and introduces Lean EA based on ArchiMate to boost EA efficiency further

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today announced ADOIT 12.0, a major update of their EA suite, packing all powerful features in a clean, elegant design that makes every step feel faster and more responsive than ever, and introduced Lean EA that lifts ADOIT to an entirely new level of power and flexibility.

This transformation brings key functionalities to the forefront, lets users take more control of their architecture and helps them build an agile EA which empowers them to deliver business results quickly - ultimately providing a more transparent way of creating value for everyone involved. Such increased clarity into a company's ecosystem is a great opportunity for organizations to find larger acceptance of their business outcome-driven initiatives, especially in uncertain times like these, when having a clear picture of impact and dependencies is key to managing risks and ensuring business resilience.

"ADOIT 12.0 elevates some of the most iconic parts of the ADOIT experience. Its incredible simplicity and versatility allow you to fully adjust it to your needs, making it an ideal EA companion for every stakeholder and company alike. I'm certain that this transformation will help existing users take everything they do above and beyond, and more importantly - help EA leaders foster broader EA engagement and promote cross-functional collaboration on initiatives," said Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager.

A detailed insight into the latest improvements is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group encourages all interested parties to try ADOIT 12.0 with the free ADOIT:Community Edition and experience world-class EA first hand.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADOIT global customers include Allianz, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank, Vienna International Airport and Dentsu Aegis.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur, with more than 90 partners around the globe.

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz

Market Development Manager

+43 1 905 10 81 2250

enrique.lobo-cruz@boc-group.com

