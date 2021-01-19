ISG Provider Lens report finds Nordic countries remain ahead of most of Europe and continue to innovate as COVID-19 disruptions drive companies to seek more data and insights

Enterprises in the Nordic countries, already ahead of other parts of Europe in the use of data analytics, continue to adopt these technologies as they grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and look for insights that will help them grow, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider LensAnalytics Solutions and Service Partners report for the Nordics finds many organizations in the region continue to invest in analytics capabilities amid the pandemic. In particular, banking and retail companies are adopting new solutions to meet objectives for customer experience and to assess their product portfolios against customer needs. Manufacturers are looking to analytics to cut costs and improve quality and production time.

"True to its position as a forerunner of the digital revolution, the Nordics is forging ahead with new analytics solutions to improve operations and be more competitive under challenging conditions," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "As home to many top analytics providers, the Nordics is driving innovation in this exciting area of technology."

Providers in the region are engaged with end-user organizations on numerous proofs of concept for new analytics developments, both to showcase their own capabilities and prove their solutions reliably solve problems in the real world, the report says. Several are designed to solve problems affecting society while also creating new markets for data analytics solutions. For some proofs of concept, Nordic providers are also forming partnerships with universities and colleges in the region.

As enterprises tap into a wider variety of data types and begin to apply analytics to complex Internet of Things applications, more service providers are adding artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation to their solutions, the report says. Automation can improve data management functions like cataloging and data parsing and accelerate outputs. While most current solutions are rules-based, some providers are introducing features with cognitive capabilities based on AI.

Similar capabilities are also emerging in reporting tools, increasing their power to generate insights, according to the report. The trend toward omnichannel marketing and engagement with consumers in many settings is heightening the need for more sophisticated reporting on multiple streams of data, from such platforms as mobile, web and TV. In addition, more organizations are seeking self-service business intelligence reporting tools that offer advanced statistical and processing capabilities that go beyond visualizations.

The 2020 ISG Provider LensAnalytics Solutions and Service Partners report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 58 providers across six quadrants: Data Science Services, Data Engineering Services, Data Infrastructure Cloud Integration Services, Data Lifecycle Management Services, Self-Service Analytics and BI Platforms As-a-Service, and Analytics Reporting Solutions.

The report names IBM as a leader in all six quadrants. It names Atos and DXC as leaders in four quadrants and Accenture, Capgemini and Infosys as leaders in three quadrants each. Qlik, SAP, Tableau, TIBCO and TietoEVRY are named as leaders in two quadrants, while Cognizant, Deloitte, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS and TCS are named as leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HCL and MicroStrategy are named as Rising Stars-companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in two quadrants each. Capgemini and NTT DATA are named a Rising Star in one quadrant each.

The 2020 ISG Provider LensAnalytics Solutions and Service Partners report for the Nordics is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

