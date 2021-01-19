Sanne promotes Peter Nagle to Chief Commercial Officer

ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanne, a leading and award-winning global provider of alternative asset and corporate business services, has promoted Peter Nagle from Global Head of Client Growth to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

In his new role, Peter will be responsible for client service delivery in all jurisdictions and the firm's continued commercial development.

Peter joined Sanne in 2018 to lead the Mauritius business where he demonstrated his leadership as a key member of the senior management team. Prior to joining Sanne, Peter worked in a variety of organisations in the alternatives industry, within numerous jurisdictions and products, with an excellent track record for over 30 years.

On his appointment, Peter commented, "I am delighted to be able to continue to help grow our global business in this leadership role. With a new strong brand in place and a high quality and professional network of offices around the world, I look forward to working with our clients and partners to continually improve our world-class service excellence."



Martin Schnaier, Chief Executive Officer at Sanne said, "Peter brings a wealth of experience and a successful track record to the role of Chief Commercial Officer. He will be instrumental in Sanne's continued delivery of professional, high quality client service that is underpinned by technology."

Sanne started the year strongly by being recognised as the Global Custodian's Fund Administrator 'One to watch' which built on 2020's final shortlisting in the highly regarded Drawdown and Private Equity Fund Administration awards.

Sanne offers an appropriate blend of technology aligned to operational agility. Through its people, well-regulated processes and procedures, the company ensures the quality, accuracy and diligence that clients depend upon for their business.

