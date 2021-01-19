A recent ruling of the Belgian constitutional court has canceled the 15-year grace period granted to residential PV system owners to keep operating under net metering despite the arrival of smart meters. The Flemish government said it will provide some compensation for the financial losses that this decision will cause. Belgium's constitutional court has ruled that the regulation of the Flemish-speaking macro-region of Flanders that allows the owners of PV systems with a capacity of up to 10 kW to keep operating under net metering for up to 15 years after the grid-connection date, is unconstitutional. ...

