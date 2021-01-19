Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2021 | 10:05
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial publishes its 2021 Corporate Calendar


London, January 19, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces the following corporate calendar dates for 2021:

DateEarnings releases
February 3CNH Industrial results for 4th quarter and full year 2020
May 5CNH Industrial results for 1st quarter 2021
July 30CNH Industrial results for 2nd quarter and 1st half 2021
November 4CNH Industrial results for 3rd quarter 2021

A conference call for investors and financial analysts is planned on the date of each quarterly earnings announcement. This will be accompanied by a listen-only webcast and presentation available to the public.

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of CNH Industrial N.V.'s 2020 financial statements is scheduled for April 15, 2021.

The 2021 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20210119_PR_CNH_Industrial_Corporate_Calendar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/893f93c9-c929-4f9c-a2e1-e76a6296dbb1)

