Feedzai Inc: BTG+ implements Feedzai's Artificial Intelligence solution

BTG Pactual will be using Artificial Intelligence to protect customers and improve customer experience with a focus on retail banking

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SAO PAULO, Brazil, Jan. 19, 2021, the largest investment bank in Latin America, which has just launched its new retail bank BTG+, and Feedzai, the world's leading financial crime management platform, just announced a partnership that will strengthen the bank's ability to monitor financial transactions using advanced machine learning.

The partnership between the two companies also includes Pix monitoring, the new instant payments system that launched on November 16, 2020. Feedzai's financial crime management platform also monitors real-time transactions that go through the new channel designed by the Central Bank of Brazil.



"We are excited about this partnership and this new resource to protect and improve our customer experience," said Rodrigo Cury, Head of BTG+. "We want to become one of the main retail banks in Brazil and for that reason, we are using advanced technology that allows consumers to buy, trade, and engage with the digital economy in a straightforward and agile way."



Artificial intelligence has proven to be an excellent ally for monitoring financial crime in digital environments, with customers now benefiting from a combination of speed and security in payments, P2P transactions, and account opening. BTG is one of the players that recognize this new technology's value while being committed to establishing partnerships with Fintech companies that offer sophisticated products optimized for performance and scalability.



"The partnership with BTG Pactual confirms the global trend of turning giants in the financial sector into digital retail banks highly focused on offering products and an overall experience very much aligned with consumer expectations,"said Nuno Pires, SVP, LATAM, at Feedzai. "Brazil has proved to be a market with a huge growth potential and Brazilian consumers are "early-adopters" who are quite engaged with new payment trends."

Feedzai leads the financial crime management market and works with some of the world's largest banks and payment processors, currently protecting more than 800 million people in 190 countries.

Pactual BTGPactual is the biggest investment bank from Latin America, operating in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management, and Asset Management. Since its inception, in 1983, the Bank has been run based on a meritocratic partnership culture, focused on clients, excellence, and a long-term vision. We have cemented our status as one of the most innovative sector players and have won numerous national and international awards. We currently have almost 3,000 employees in offices across Brazil, as well as in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, United States, Portugal, and the UK.



About Feedzai



Feedzaiis the market leader in fighting financial crime with AI. We're coding the future of commerce with today's most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and machine learning. Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai has one mission: to make banking and commerce safe. With more than 500 employees, Feedzai is considered best-in-class by Aite and one of Forbes's most successful AI companies. The world's largest banks, processors, and retailers use Feedzai's fraud prevention and anti-money laundering products to safeguard trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving customer experience.

Contacts

Press Contact - Feedzai

Igor Carvalho

Head of Corporate Communications, Feedzai

igor.carvalho@feedzai.com



+351 916 755 906