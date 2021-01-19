LeanLIfe Health Inc.: LeanLife Announces Additional Strategic Agreement to Boost Product Sales for Mike Tyson Branded Iron Energy Drink

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(FSE:LL1)(OTC PINK:LHLNF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a significant sales agreement in the United States with Eclypse LLC ("Eclypse"), a private U.S. company specializing in the in the beverage space.

The key principal of Eclypse, Cathal O'Flaherty, has a stellar track record of building and growing beverage brands, including over 16 years at Constellation Brands, where he helped develop sales and business development programs enabling Constellation to enjoy unparalleded growth in the beer industry; accounting for over half the U.S. total sales of imported beer. O'Flaherty worked with iconic brands like Corona Extra and Modelo Especial. During this time the import beer division gew from from $1 billion to $5 billion in revenue. Prior to Constellation, O'Flaherty spent 15 years with Anheuser Busch's wholesale operations division, working in a wide variety of sales, marketing and operations roles. More recently, O'Flaherty partnered closely with Invest Northern Ireland (NI), the Vermont Cider Company and Vitani Spirits.

To further incent Eclypse, the Company is providing milestone bonuses upon reaching sales of USD $10 MM and USD $20 MM of the Mike Tyson branded Iron Energy drink

Stan Lis, CEO and Director of LeanLife, states: "The Company continues to build a solid foundation by working solely with major distributors and agents who have a track record of building and growing sales in the beverage sector. I am very pleased to add to our roster of sales agents a company whose executive has helped make Corona one of the best-selling beers in the United States. I look forward to working closely with them to facilitate an aggressive sales roll-out across America in 2021."

About LeanLife Health and its Brand Positioning in the Marketplace

FoodCare Group, the supplier and manufacturer of Iron Energy, by Mike Tyson, is a market leader in Poland's energy drink market and is a leading brand in the Middle East. We believe, Iron Energy will also appeal to North American consumers and will quickly gain retail and consumer acceptance and trial.

The annual market value of the combined U.S. and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over $14 billion (USD). Red Bull is the market leader, followed by Monster and Bang. While Red Bull pursues a premium price strategy; LeanLife will be aggressively priced and shelf positioned, apprealing to a broad consumer base. According to Allied Market Research, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the global energy drink market is 7.2% while the US market is positioned to grow to over $86 billion (USD) by 2026.

Consumer preference and the increased occasions for energy drink consumption are growing the category. Iron Energy will participate in this phenomenon through category and organic growth. The broad base of young adult consumers will be attracted to this unique product alternative. Iron Energy is enjoying great success in the European market. We believe Iron Energy will offer a similar success story in North America due to its compelling brand attributes, product taste and energy benefits.

