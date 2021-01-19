In an interview with pv magazine, Frank Haugwitz - the director of the Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA) - explained how the recent China-EU investment deal could offer more opportunities to European companies in China's renewable energy market. He said the agreement shall provide transparency over policies, regulations, financing, and subsidies. And competition shall grow, especially in the C&I solar segment, he added.China and the European Union recently signed the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI), which will give EU companies more access to the Chinese market. Please ...

