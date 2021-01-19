In September 2020, Stantec Turkey launched a market assessment report for the Turkish solar PV panel manufacturing sector. The English version of the "Market Report for Turkey's Photovoltaic Panel Manufacturing" followed in November. The report, based on collected data from local manufacturers, depicts the history of the market since its inception in 2011 and provides unique insights into its development and future potential.Before the report, it was not possible to obtain up-to-date, comprehensive, and consolidated data on Turkey's solar PV panel manufacturing industry. Therefore, it was impossible ...

