Charles Bendotti, Senior Vice President, People Culture at Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE:PM), has today been recognized for his unwavering support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace, included on INvolve and Yahoo Finance's OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List2020. The designation places Bendotti among a select group of business leaders and allies of LGBTQ+ inclusion recognized for driving cultural change within the workplace to create more inclusive environments across the world. Nikki Symmons, Content Planner, Global Communications at PMI, has also been named on the OUTstanding LGBT+ Future Leader List 2020 in recognition of her achievements in furthering LGBTQ+ inclusion both within PMI and beyond.

"I've been fortunate to have lived and led in many countries throughout my career, working with people from a variety of backgrounds and cultures who have taught me the value of inclusion and diversity first-hand," said Bendotti. "I'm honored to be recognized as a global ally and included on the OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives Listthis year. As leaders it's critical that everyone-without exception-feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed."

Bendotti's recognition stems from his efforts in championing inclusion and diversity (I&D) within PMI and beyond. He was instrumental in championing the appointment of the company's first Chief Diversity Officer, Silke Muenster, in March 2020; a role that reports directly to the CEO. Additionally, he is actively involved in advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion within the organization as executive sponsor of PMI's global employee resource group, STRIPES, which aims to create a safe space for learning, sharing, allyship, and support to members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Suki Sandhu OBE, founder, and CEO of INvolve, the consultancy and global network championing diversity and inclusion in business, said: "I'm thrilled to be celebrating another amazing group of LGBT+ and Ally role models from across the globe who are championing inclusion and inspiring the next generation of talent. LGBT+ discrimination is still prevalent across the world, and role models are essential to change perceptions and show everyone that you can be successful in business while also being your authentic self at work."

For inclusion on the OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List 2020, nominees' seniority and influence were taken into consideration and their impact on LGBTQ+ inclusion inside and outside the workplace, as well as business achievements. They must be a vocal ally, actively working to create an environment where LGBTQ+ people can comfortably bring their best professional selves to work.

OUTstanding's judging panel consisted of Lord Browne, executive chairman, L1 Energy; Ashok Vaswani, global consumer and payments head, Barclays; Harriet Green, former chairman and CEO, IBM Asia Pacific; Dawn Airey, independent director, Grosvenor Estates GBI; Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow Inc.; Suki Sandhu OBE, founder and CEO, INvolve and Audeliss; and Lianna Brinded, head of Yahoo Finance UK.

The full list of nominees can be viewed here. For more information on PMI's I&D efforts, click here.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized their marketing as a modified risk tobacco product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of Sept. 30, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 11.7 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 61 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

About INvolve and OUTstanding

OUTstanding is part of INvolve, the consultancy and global network championing diversity and inclusion in business. Through the delivery of events, programs, thought leadership, and advisory services, INvolve helps firms drive cultural change and create inclusive workplaces where any individual can succeed. INvolve also publishes EMpower, HERoes, and OUTstanding role model lists annually, recognizing and celebrating business leaders and future leaders who are breaking down barriers at work and inspiring the next generation of diverse talent. For more information, please visit www.involvepeople.org

