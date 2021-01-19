Benefit Vantage Limited, the company behind the one-click mobile authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention solution, IPification was just selected among the Top 10 global startups at JUMPSTARTER 2021.

JUMPSTARTER is an initiative organized by Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund with the goal to build, empower, and boost Hong Kong's startup ecosystem by bringing high-quality, high-impact entrepreneurs, corporates, investors, and the public together.

After more than 2000 startup applications and two rounds of preselection, IPification will take part in the grand finale of this global startup competition where two winners will be chosen. They will have the opportunity to win investments of up to US$4 million.

"It was the greatest honor to be selected among the top 200 global startups in the first preselection round. But then, IPification was selected among the top 20, and now among the top 10 startups," said Stefan Kostic, IPification CEO. "That brought not only a great sense of pride, but it was all the confirmation we needed to push harder than ever before on our journey of building the backbone of secure, seamless mobile authentication."

"The scale of this achievement makes it one for the books, and we are looking forward to the grand finale. Thank you JUMPSTARTER 2021, and thank you Team IPification for all the great work," added Harry Cheung, the president of IPification.

IPification has finished 2020 having deployed its patented mobile authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention technology in more than 11 different markets and reaching more than 350 million devices worldwide.

About IPification

IPification is building the backbone for mobile authentication of today and tomorrow via cutting edge technology. MobileID is created from a unique SIM, device, and verified phone number parameters extracted via IP address. This way, IPification's patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, phone verification, and fraud prevention solutions for any mobile application. In partnership with Mobile Network Operators, IPification is readily available across numerous countries and regions, and trusted by some of the leading telco, technology, payment, and OTT companies including Microsoft, GBG, DataZoo, 3HongKong, Axiata Digital.

As part of Benefit Vantage Limited, the leader in Asia for providing security and data backup solutions headquartered in Hong Kong, IPification has offices and representatives operating in the U.S., U.K., Serbia, Switzerland, Bosnia, Brazil, India, Vietnam and Pakistan.

For more information, please visit www.ipification.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005466/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact Maja Perovic Baines maja@ipification.com