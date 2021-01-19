Chimeric Therapeutics is a newly formed Australia-based biotechnology company with a focus on oncology that has recently gone public on the ASX. In September, Chimeric announced that it in-licensed CLTX-CAR T, currently in Phase I, from the City of Hope National Medical Center for US$10m (payable over 30 months) as well as milestones and royalties. The initial focus of the programme will be glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) but it can be applied to other tumours, such as melanoma.

