Claret Capital Partners Limited ("Claret") (formerly Harbert European Growth Capital), is pleased to announce the first closing of their third fund. Fund III will continue to invest in innovative growth stage tech and life science businesses throughout Europe primarily to support organic growth and M&A.

Claret Capital Partners was formed through the MBO of Harbert European Growth Capital in 2020. Over the past seven years, the team behind Claret Capital has become one of the preeminent providers of growth debt to SMEs in Europe, investing in excess of half a billion euro.

The previous funds have backed over 120 European SMEs from a wide range of geographies across Europe, including companies like SuperAwesome (now Epic Games), PPRO, Novacyt Plc., JobandTalent, WeFox, Razor and Miss Group. The Claret principals have been active in the technology financing markets for over 20 years.

Johan Kampe, Managing Partner of Claret Capital commented, "We are proud to announce our third Fund, after what has been a challenging year for everyone. We intend to continue to support European growth businesses and appreciate the continued confidence of our investors".

David Bateman, Managing Partner of Claret Capital stated, "We are excited to start investing out of our third fund at a time of tremendous opportunity in the wider European tech life sciences sector, which is expanding rapidly. We see strong demand for our capital from Europe's best entrepreneurs and look forward to continuing to support them."

For more information please find us at www.claret-capital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005479/en/

Contacts:

Lyall Davenport

ld@claret-capital.com

+447481492996