Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market To Witness Healthy Growth At 11.5% CAGR By 2025, Due To Rising Need For Inspection & Monitoring of Fluid Flow Across Petroleum Sector | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global distributed acoustic sensing market is anticipated to value USD 775.8 million until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The increasing need for inspection and monitoring of fluid flow across the petroleum industry coupled with the rapid technological advances in sensing technology is projected to drive the market growth across the globe.

The single-mode fiber optic segment accounted for a significant share in 2018 due to its feature of permitting limited external interference. Also, their lower thickness and ability for longer-range transmission is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.

The segment of oil & gas held the largest share across the global market due to rising usage for flow monitoring, pipeline monitoring, intrusion detection, and asset management. The segment of environment & infrastructure is also anticipated to hold substantial share across the market due to the need for monitoring and tracking of gases and fluids in the surrounding for reducing the environmental pollution.

In 2018, North America dominated the global market with 34.0% share on account of the surging presence of the oil & gas industry across this region. While the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2025 owing to surging usage of fiber optics across the telecom sector prevailing in this region.

The market for the distributed acoustic sensing includes key players such as OptaSense; Baker Hughes; Halliburton; Ziebel; and Northrop Grumman Corporation. They are constantly implementing strategies like collaborations, mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Million Insights has segmented the global distributed acoustic sensing market on the basis of fiber type, vertical, and region:

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Single-mode Fiber



Multimode Fiber

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Oil & Gas



Power & Utility



Security & Surveillance



Environment & Infrastructure



Transportation



Other

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

