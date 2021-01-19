Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 January to 15 January 2021.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 93,3308 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 96,2030 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 94,5304 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 95,2369 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 95,8600 XPAR TOTAL 35 000 95,0322

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

