Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 January to 15 January 2021.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
93,3308
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
96,2030
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
13/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
94,5304
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
14/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
95,2369
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
15/01/2021
FR0010313833
7000
95,8600
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
95,0322
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005493/en/
Contacts:
Arkema