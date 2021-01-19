The "Furniture Decoration Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The unique database covers all the major furniture retailers in Europe. Every day new data and new retailers are added to this database. For each country, similar rankings are provided and a complete profile of each retailer is included. The current number of retailers in the database can easily be seen via the search menu at Home Search. Via the homepage other retail sectors are accessible. The European countries are listed first.

This database contains all key information about international and national furniture retail chains, including data on turnover and numbers of stores. Not only the major countries such as Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain but also many smaller countries. For each country, the top-ranking is presented according to the latest available turnover figures.

Rankings and profiles are given in the same style for all retailers, sectors, and countries. Clicking on the profile provides the name, headquarter address, phone, fax, management, company website, turnover development, banners, number of stores, sales surface and much other relevant information. For multinational retailers, the address of the head offices in each country is reported as well as local manager(s).

Some of the Retailers covered include:

BUT

Howdens

Hoffner

IKEA

JYSK

Mobel Hoffner

Otto Group

Poco

Steinhoff

Tesner Gruppe(Roller)

XXXLutz

