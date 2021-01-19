Boyd Expands High Volume Automated Manufacturing Capacity in North America with New Facility in Juarez, Mexico

Boyd Corporation, a leading global provider of integrated thermal management and engineered material solutions, announced an expanded presence in North America with a newly built facility strategically located in Juarez, Mexico. The company's newest manufacturing facility will bring integrated thermal management and highly diversified engineered material manufacturing capacity featuring the latest in automation technology and powered by renewable energy to sustain growing customer and market demands. The Mexico facility expands the global footprint of Boyd Corporation a name that carries nearly a century of commitment to technological evolution and responsiveness to customer needs.

Boyd's newest mega site features automated manufacturing and assembly processes for low to high volume production of both complex thermal systems and multi-layered engineered materials as well as design, testing, process and prototyping engineering teams for full product lifecycle support. The 40,000 sq. meter state-of-the-art facility will be ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and IATF 16949 quality management system certified. The expansion provides needed capacity to deliver Boyd's highly complex liquid cooling systems, market-leading liquid cold plates and advanced rotary die cutting capabilities with industry-leading tolerance control for ramping demand in North America.

"Boyd continually evaluates its operating structure to align with strategic customer and market needs. We're expanding our footprint to enable greater capacity and higher volume production in support of the innovation coming from our technology roadmap, customer localization and accelerating market demand," said Boyd CEO Doug Britt. "Our engineering development pipeline for new designs, products, and technology supporting the strategic market evolution we anticipate is larger than we've ever seen. We believe there is no one in the world better prepared than Boyd to deliver high volume thermal technologies and engineered material solutions that solve the new performance challenges in rapidly evolving markets like eMobility, medical and electronics."

As electronics, battery systems, data centers and other advanced technologies become more powerful with a greater need for faster processing power and efficiency, liquid cooling systems have become a necessary solution to manage the vast amount of heat load produced. Boyd Mexico's technology, capabilities, and additional capacity will help Aavid, Thermal Division of Boyd Corporation continue to exceed these performance needs at volumes demanded by the market.

Boyd Mexico will also feature the most advanced high-speed, multi-station rotary and flat-bed converting technologies in North America for both mass production and quick-turn prototyping. The Boyd Mexico team is well-equipped to support highly complex, converted components with industry-leading tolerance control and accelerated new product development and design cycles with short lead times. The facility will also feature clean rooms and a quality lab suited for measuring and testing, sensitive material handling, and manufacturing of products with stringent cleanliness requirements commonly found in medical, advanced display, optical and smartphone markets.

"Boyd is committed to using clean, renewable energy sources through our global environmental and sustainability programs," said Britt. "As we invest in manufacturing expansions and upgrades, we will incorporate sustainable energy initiatives that minimize our carbon footprint." Boyd's Mexico site will be powered by solar energy and feature advanced green and highly efficient manufacturing processes with reduced carbon emissions and lower fossil fuel consumption.

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a global provider of engineered material and thermal management solutions critical to products that keep the world running. The company operates in markets around the world with specific expertise in engineering and design, integrated solutions, manufacturing and supply chain management and commits to proactive customer satisfaction across electronics, mobile computing, medical technology, transportation, aerospace and other B2B and consumer-critical industries.

Boyd Corporation: One Company, Many Solutions. Visit us at www.boydcorp.com.

