Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 18-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.11p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---