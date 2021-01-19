New shares in Agillic A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 21 January 2021. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Agillic -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060955854 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: AGILC -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 9,435,527 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 582,500 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 10,018,027 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 20.00 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 151244 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Norden CEF ApS, John Norden, tel +45 20 72 02 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836384