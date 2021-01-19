GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data to Add Encrypted Voice and Video Conferencing to its Swiss Hosted Sekur.com Encrypted Messaging and Email Secure Communications Solution

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it is preparing to launch additional features to its Sekur email and messaging security solution.

GlobeX is preparing to release encrypted voice, video and conferencing features to its existing Sekur solution by the end of Q1 2021. The features, which will be fully web based only for security reasons, will be hosted in Switzerland as are all of GlobeX's cybersecurity and secure communications solutions. The new upgraded package will be sold through GlobeX's approved distributors and through internal marketing efforts such as direct email marketing and through its Sekur website. The package will be called SekurPro and will cost USD 25/user/month or USD250/user/year and will include a suite of secure features including email, messaging, file transfer, voice record transfer, voice and video calls and video conferencing capabilities.

According to Global Market Insights the global video conferencing market is expected to grow to USD 50 billion by 2026. Video Conferencing Market size surpassed USD 14 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at over 19% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. The video conferencing market is expected to witness high growth during the coronavirus outbreak. Corporate enterprises and government authorities are increasingly adopting video conferencing as an essential tool to connect with remote customers, workforces, and employees to prevent direct contact. The imposed travel ban has forced enterprises in foreign markets to adopt video conferencing software for maintaining business continuity. Several companies are implementing innovative employee training & recruitment processes through video calls. In addition, government authorities are using video conferencing services for connecting with healthcare professionals and administrative bodies of other countries.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are thrilled to announce the upcoming SekurPro package, which includes in addition to encrypted email and messaging solutions, our latest encrypted voice and video conferencing features as a valuable add-on to the Sekur platform. We anticipate a very good demand from all our active markets of North America, Latin America, South Asia and our new market out of Australia. With COVID-19 and the global workforce working from remote locations, there is a dire need for truly secure ad private communications. Whether you are a small law firm, an investment firm, a large organization, or a government entity, you are now forced to use video conferencing and voice call to conduct business. GlobeX intends to offer the most secure and private solution in the market, as we never do any data mining and we keep all data and communications in our data centers in Switzerland, using proprietary encryption and the highest grade of encryption standards. Additionally, GlobeX never uses any third-party cloud infrastructure, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud, and this guarantees the privacy of our subscribers and their data. We look forward to launch these features by the end of Q1 2021 and start sales immediately after launch with our global distributors."

Sekur includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also guarantees to eliminate BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Sekur eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well. Sekur issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.



