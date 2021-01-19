Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Continues Adding Cable System Clients

Digital System Upgrades Now Cover 202 Adaptive Systems in 39 States

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), announced today that the Company's cable system upgrades, and digital ad insertion expansion, continued during 2020 throughout multiple states across the country. Adaptive executed this large number of upgrades to accommodate the increasing demand for digital ad insertion via the Company's nationwide cable TV network.

Adaptive and its subsidiary companies provide Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware systems and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

During the last few years and especially during 2020, Adaptive Ad Systems has been able to consistently and substantially expand its digital ad insertion network throughout the US. The company currently provides its digital ad insertion services to approximately 200 of its network systems installed in 39 states, serving among other residential and business installations forty-seven (47) colleges.

J. Michael Heil, CEO, states: "During the logistically challenging 2020, the Company has still been able to accelerate its ongoing upgrades and conversions from analog to digital ad insertion equipment. These upgrades have allowed us to drastically increase the number of cable channels for our digital advertisement insertions and provide a solid basis for continued network growth. Systems in eight (8) states were upgraded, and we have purchased the preliminary interface hardware to install additional Adaptive systems in six states, which include Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming. These hardware purchases precede our purchase and installation of new servers that contain our proprietary configurations and software."

Mr. Heil continues: "Upgrading analog systems to digital transmissions will increase, and in some instances, double the available advertisement inventory for our clients. The installation of our six newest systems will add over 25,000 subscribers to our growing cable television ad insertion footprint and create the basis for further increasing revenue. We plan to aggressively broaden our network in 2021 to prepare for the high-volume 2022 mid-term election season and as a result, the drastically increasing ad insertion demand."

Adaptive allows advertisers across the US to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital TV advertising system, adding many times the impressions of the small individual systems. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, sales, scheduling, and billing, and has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual system, in proportion to its number of subscribers.

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications Company that together with its subsidiary manufactures, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite, and IPT markets. Adaptive's primary focus is the 2nd and 3rd US markets. Its digital ad insertion technology and unique profit-sharing model overcomes the barriers that typically prevent the insertion of National and Local cable TV advertising on major cable TV Networks. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market it has contracted, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a unique and advantageous profit-sharing model with its Cable TV Partners. The Company's technology and business model allows to dynamically and economically serve currently over 202 designated marketing areas in approximately 39 states in the United States. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

