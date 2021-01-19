There have been changes made in the primary dealers group of Latvian government securities: On 19 January 2021 Erste Group Bank AG has received primary dealer's status by signing a primary dealer agreement with the Treasury. Primary dealers are cooperation partners of the Treasury entitled to take part in the domestic bond issues and auctions arranged by the Treasury. They provide liquidity and bid and ask prices on the secondary market for government debt securities, which are an important part of Latvia's central government borrowing. Primary dealers system was established with an aim to develop Latvia's government securities market. Read more about the primary dealer system on the Treasury website. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com