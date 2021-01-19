Truckstop.com Brings Book It Now Digital Freight Matching to MercuryGates TMS Customers

BOISE, ID and CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Transportation and logistics industry leaders Truckstop.com and MercuryGate International today announced the availability of Truckstop.com Book It Now digital freight matching technology with MercuryGate's comprehensive SaaS transportation management system (TMS).

"Not only is MercuryGate one of the largest and fastest-growing TMS platforms in the industry, they are also an innovation leader," said Brett Webb, chief product officer, Truckstop.com. "By partnering with MercuryGate, we are giving freight professionals added functionality to digitally match freight with capacity with the click of a button."

Truckstop.com Book It Now gives carriers and owner-operators more options and ease to work with marketplace partners they know and trust while increasing broker efficiency for capacity sourcing by eliminating calls and streamlining negotiations.

"We rely on MercuryGate every day to provide our customers, carriers, and associates innovative solutions that keep the business running," said AD Perez, director of operations and customer service, LinkEx. "We're looking forward to the added productivity Book It Now will bring to our systems."

"When it comes to moving freight, minutes matter," said Andrew Birkins, VP, truckload sales and operations, Bedrock Logistics. "MercuryGate gives us an end-to-end freight management system that helps us adapt to changing market conditions. Book It Now enhances the platform by helping streamline the negotiation process."

MercuryGate offers a unique software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to provide comprehensive freight and transportation management from the ground up. With unique configurations and while still delivering world-class adaptability and performance, MercuryGate possesses the singular power and flexibility to serve third-party logistics providers (3PLs), brokers, carriers, freight forwarders, and shippers on the same platform.

"Our partnership with Truckstop.com is yet one more way that we are bringing value to our customers," said Jeffrey Varon, chief strategy officer at MercuryGate International. "As more and more transportation leaders turn to digital freight matching to find capacity, Truckstop.com Book It Now is an innovative solution that provides carriers and owner-operators with the added efficiencies, savings, and flexibility that today's disrupted supply chains require."

About Truckstop.com

For more than 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As one of the internet's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate's solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform, including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at mercurygate.com or on Twitter at @MercuryGate.

