Snipp Interactive Inc.: Its Raining Cats and Dogs at Snipp!

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has secured contracts last week valued at over US $1,300,000 in total. Two of these new contracts were for multinational brands in the pet care industry and valued at just over US $500,000 each.

One of the contract's ("Promotion Contract") will use the Company's proprietary SnippCheck receipt processing technology to enable a pet care rebate program based on customers who successfully submit their receipts for qualifying rewards. This Promotion Contract is signed with a Fortune 100 multinational company with over US $37 billion in annual sales.

The other contract ("Loyalty Contract") will use the Company's proprietary SnippLoyalty platform for a long-term loyalty program focused on customers who make qualifying purchases and other actions that will enable the brand to collect useful behavioral data on their customers. This Loyalty Contract is signed with a Fortune 500 multinational company with over US $6 billion in sales. Previously Snipp ran only the receipt processing component of the program with the loyalty component run by a large multinational agency's loyalty division. Given the superiority of the SnippLoyalty platform the client decided to award the new contract to Snipp for the full solution.

"These two contracts illustrate how Snipp is breaking into some of the world's largest companies. Not only are we attracting new brands from different segments of the market but also extending our share of wallet with our existing clients and winning work from our competitors." said Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

