Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity hebt ab: Massenweise sichtbares Gold (25%), Rekordvolumen und Allzeithoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4472 ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.01.2021 | 13:15
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Year-end Report for 2020

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its year-end report for 2020, Thursday 28 January 2021, at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Year-end Report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.To follow the telephone conference online go to www.tfbankgroup.com. To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46 (0)8 5664 2706
UK: +44 (0)33 3300 9273

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-ab--publ--invitation-to-the-presentation-of-the-year-end-report-for-2020,c3270222

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3270222/1360817.pdf

Press release PDF

TF BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.