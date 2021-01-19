Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom" or the "Company"), is eager it to outline its strategy for minting and deploying Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs") to reward Esports fans for engagement on Fandom's All Ages Engagement Platform (the "Platform").

NFTs are a type of cryptographic token that are not fungible and not mutually interchangeable. NFTs were developed to create verifiable and provable digital ownership for unique digital items including artwork or in-game items, such as a magical sword or an avatar. As previously highlighted, an NFT becomes a digital collectible with the authenticity backed by blockchain technology, in this case, Ethereum. NFTs can be sold or traded on websites such as OpenSea, VE-VE, and WAX, which have emerged as trading platforms for NFTs.

NFTs can be used to represent almost anything, from virtual to real assets. Some of the most popular NFT sites found online today include:

Digital art: CryptoArt.io, KnownOrigin, MakersPlace, and SuperRare

Digital music: Mintbase and ROCKI

Digital trading cards: Gods Unchained and Sorare

Gaming assets: Axie Infinity and World of Ether

Virtual real estate: Cryptovoxels and Decentraland

Fandom will be developing NFTs for: user handles, daily raffles, coin packages, avatars, frames (around profile photos), stickers, badges, chat amplifiers (text goes in larger/different fonts), score multipliers, and other in-game bonuses. Each category will have dozens of specific examples that will be staggered to focus on increased scarcity to incentivize players to perform specific actions within the platform. The end goal would be to get a FandomWiki outlining all the NFTs the Company has created either on its own initiatives or with partner brands. The Company is evaluating organizational requirements to support this initiative

According to NonFungible, during the past month, over 60,000 NFTs were sold for a total of $12 million with CryptoPunks, SoRare, and SuperRare representing the top sites by sales value. Over the past three years, NonFungible has tracked over 5 million transactions valuing over $160 million. According to CryptoArt.io, December 2020 set a new record for the blockchain-based art market with over $8 million of NFT artwork sold. Over the past 3 years, over 54,000 pieces of crypto art representing $54 million has been sold.

David Vinokurov, CEO and President states, "The convergence of Esports, blockchain, iGaming and gaming technologies provides a unique vantage point for the Company to leverage its Unified Information Access platform to capitalize on all these overlapping technological advancements. In any industry, at the end of the day, the best technology will win, and I believe that Fandom is laying the groundwork for a transformative user experience in all sectors mentioned and ultimately value creation for all the Company's stakeholders."

