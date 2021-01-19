Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Robert A. Berman Featured at NobleCon17

Company's Chief Executive Officer to present on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Rekor (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert A. Berman, will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 2:15pm Eastern Standard Time. A live Q&A session will follow.

"I look forward to speaking with investors at this year's NobleCon17 to share our most recent successes and future endeavors," said Berman. "We appreciate that the Noble Capital Markets team is making this conference accessible to a wide range of investors."

Recent accomplishments of Rekor to which Berman will speak include the launch of their Rekor One platform with Oklahoma's Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion (UVED) program to help combat uninsured motorists in the state; the release of the Company's first mobile app, Rekor Go; and significant advances in data privacy, security and sharing in the Company's Rekor Scout license plate recognition software.

NobleCon17 will take place January 19, 2021 through January 20, 2021. Investors interested in attending the free virtual conference can register online at https://www.nobleconference.com/seventeenregister.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at: https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/0c1077315a0d41c8bd047a5d71353b411d.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (NASDAQ:REKR) is a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster, and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in more than 70 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

