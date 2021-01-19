Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Commences Manufacturing Process for ZVX-60

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announces it has transferred its gp96-based COVID-19 vaccine cell line ("ZVX-60") to Waisman Biomanufacturing to initiate the manufacturing process for ZVX-60, which is being developed for use as either a standalone vaccine, or in combination with other vaccines, to enhance prophylactic protection against COVID-19.

Jeff Wolf, Heat's CEO, commented, "Initiation of our manufacturing process is an important milestone as we progress ZVX-60 into human clinical trials. As previously announced, recent data generated with our collaborators at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine confirmed ZVX-60 expression of gp96, OX40L and the COVID-19 Spike protein. We believe ZVX-60 holds promise to enhance protection as a stand-alone vaccine or in combination with other vaccine approaches, and look forward to working with Waisman to manufacture ZVX-60 for our first-in-human clinical trial."

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or pathogenic antigens. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, HS-130 in Phase 1, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies, including PTX-35 which is enrolling in a Phase 1 trial.

For more information, please visit: www.heatbio.com, and also follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include statements such as ZVX-60 holding promise to enhance protection as a stand-alone vaccine or in combination with other vaccine approaches and the gp96 platform activating immune responses against cancer or pathogenic antigens. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including the ability of ZVX-60 to enhance protection as a stand-alone vaccine or in combination with other vaccine approaches, the ability of Heat's therapies to perform as designed, to demonstrate safety and efficacy, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, the ability to enroll patients and complete the clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits, especially in light of COVID-19, Heat's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to Heat's ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products, Heat's ability to maintain its license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of its patent estate, its ability to establish and maintain collaborations, its ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, its ability to continue to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and its ability to retain its key scientists or management personnel, and the other factors described in Heat's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Heat undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman

+1 919 289 4017

investorrelations@heatbio.com

HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,808,083 $ 9,039,887 Short-term investments 92,501,019 5,713,922 Accounts receivable 212,141 34,986 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,620,504 420,328 Total Current Assets 119,141,747 15,209,123 Property and Equipment, net 720,396 559,410 Other Assets In-process R&D 5,866,000 5,866,000 Goodwill 1,452,338 1,452,338 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,123,414 2,287,500 Finance lease right-of-use asset 276,918 187,573 Deposits 129,505 394,637 Total Other Assets 9,848,175 10,188,048 Total Assets $ 129,710,318 $ 25,956,581 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 753,872 $ 1,503,342 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,166,481 3,410,319 Contingent consideration, current portion - 1,124,970 Contingent consideration, related party - current portion - 454,364 Operating lease liability, current portion 271,703 216,832 Finance lease liability, current portion 106,409 49,104 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,503,899 1,676,467 Total Current Liabilities 3,802,364 8,435,398 Long Term Liabilities Other long-term liabilities 26,331 - Derivative warrant liability 60,915 - Deferred tax liability 361,911 361,911 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 240,000 200,000 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,374,141 1,519,574 Financing lease liability, net of current portion 187,881 142,667 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 2,131,830 1,653,197 Contingent consideration, related party - net of current portion 626,685 485,984 Total Liabilities 8,812,058 12,798,731 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.0002 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 157,021,194 and 33,785,999 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 31,402 6,757 Additional paid-in capital 245,740,939 118,173,843 Accumulated deficit (124,195,893 ) (104,597,748 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,910 ) (11,250 ) Total Stockholders' Equity - Heat Biologics, Inc. 121,540,538 13,571,602 Non-Controlling Interest (642,278 ) (413,752 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 120,898,260 13,157,850 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 129,710,318 $ 25,956,581

HEAT BIOLOGICS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Grant and contract revenue $ 849,732 $ 6,439 $ 2,344,777 $ 1,049,988 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,172,663 3,129,356 8,745,966 9,725,744 General and administrative 6,579,193 1,993,136 11,651,415 7,201,196 Goodwill impairment loss - 737,000 - 737,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 229,000 502,000 1,045,000 728,290 Total operating expenses 9,980,856 6,361,492 21,442,381 18,392,230 Loss from operations (9,131,124 ) (6,355,053 ) (19,097,604 ) (17,342,242 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (37,230 ) - (1,039,303 ) - Investor relations expense - - (66,767 ) - Interest income 140,614 97,415 249,404 373,060 Other income (expense), net 111,307 (73,275 ) 127,599 (80,539 ) Total non-operating income (loss) 214,691 24,140 (729,067 ) 292,521 Net loss before income taxes (8,916,433 ) (6,330,913 ) (19,826,671 ) (17,049,721 ) Income tax expense - - - (45,178 ) Net loss (8,916,433 ) (6,330,913 ) (19,826,671 ) (17,094,899 ) Net loss - non-controlling interest (64,824 ) (136,315 ) (228,526 ) (413,955 ) Net loss attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc. $ (8,851,609 ) $ (6,194,598 ) $ (19,598,145 ) $ (16,680,944 ) Net loss per share attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc.- Net loss per share attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc.-basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share attributable to common stockholders- Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc.-basic and diluted 143,728,870 33,650,829 96,481,271 33,255,535 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (8,916,433 ) $ (6,330,913 ) $ (19,826,671 ) $ (17,094,899 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on foreign currency translation (63,954 ) 63,711 (24,660 ) 72,134 Total comprehensive loss (8,980,387 ) (6,267,202 ) (19,851,331 ) (17,022,765 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (64,824 ) (136,315 ) (228,526 ) (413,955 ) Comprehensive loss - Heat Biologics, Inc. $ (8,915,563 ) $ (6,130,887 ) $ (19,622,805 ) $ (16,608,810 )

SOURCE: Heat Biologics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624776/Heat-Biologics-Commences-Manufacturing-Process-for-ZVX-60