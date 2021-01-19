Novamind Inc.: Former LifeLabs COO Joins Novamind Leadership Team

Pierre Bou-Mansour is former COO of LifeLabs, one of Canada's largest medical service companies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Novamind Inc., (CSE:NM) ("Novamind" or the "Company") a mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Pierre Bou-Mansour, P.Eng., to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Effective immediately, Mr. Bou-Mansour will assume responsibility for ensuring operational excellence as Novamind develops its network of clinics, retreats, and research sites in 2021 and beyond.

An accomplished senior executive and leader, Pierre brings a wealth of experience managing large and complex healthcare organizations. Most recently, he served as the Chief Laboratory Operations Officer of Public Health Ontario, serving Canada's largest province with over 14 million residents. In this role, Bou-Mansour successfully led the expansion of Public Health Ontario's testing capacity for the COVID-19 response.

Pierre Bou-Mansour said, "Novamind's Cedar Psychiatry clinics and Cedar Clinical Research sites are both well-positioned to scale as regulated access to psychedelic medicine continues to expand rapidly in jurisdictions around the world. I look forward to working with the leadership team to ensure strategic expansion of our operating model for clinical care and clinical research in psychedelic medicine."

Pierre has a proven track record for growing and transforming healthcare companies. He spent eight years at LifeLabs, serving as the COO from 2017 to 2019, and successfully led the integration of two acquired competitors. During this period, LifeLabs grew into one of the largest medical service companies in Canada, with over 5,700 employees, 370 patient access sites, and over US $977 million in annualized revenue (dnb.com).

Yaon Conforti, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Novamind added, "Pierre brings a distinguished operational track record in healthcare to drive the expansion of Novamind's network of mental health clinics and clinical research sites. His role is critical as we execute against our pipeline of growth opportunities."

Pierre joins Novamind amid several milestones. The Company commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on January 5th, and on January 13th, Novamind announced that its Cedar Psychiatry network of clinics saw a record 20,000 client visits during 2020, twice the number in 2019.

Novamind also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees of the Company to purchase up to 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the share option plan of the Company. The options are exercisable on or before January 19, 2026 at an exercise price of $1.40 per share.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit www.novamind.ca.

