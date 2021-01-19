Cannabis Suisse Corp. has sent its first shipment to ACS Laboratory for CBD potency testing

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), a Nevada incorporated distribution company for recreational cannabis products and CBD oils, has sent its first shipment of its new product line created for the upcoming launch on Shopify to ACS Laboratory for CBD potency testing.

This decision was dictated by the concern for customers and the desire to give each of them the opportunity to be convinced of the quality of purchased products. The CBD potency certificate of analysis will be posted for each product type on our website. So that each consumer can be sure that they are receiving the amount of CBD that they pay for and which is indicated by the manufacturer.

However, these are just additional measures for the peace of mind of our customers, since our manufacturer has been manufacturing CBD Specific products since March 2015.

They are insured specifically for manufacturing Hemp and CBD Product Liability Insurance, FDA Registered Facility, Utah Registered Processor and Manufacturer, Utah Department of Agriculture Approved Food Facility, cGMP Inspected, NCIA Member.

NCIA is the largest national trade association with the mission of advancing the legal and responsible cannabis industry. On behalf of their hundreds of member-businesses, NCIA is leading the cannabis industry's unified advocacy and public relations campaign.

FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by assuring the safety, efficacy and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, medical devices, food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation. The FDA is a watching agency mandated to protect the public from dangerous and ineffective drugs. Owners or operators of facilities that are involved in the production and distribution of medical devices intended for use in the United States are required to register annually with the FDA. Registration means the FDA is aware of the manufacturer and their devices.

Rigorous adherence to good manufacturing practice minimizes the risk of adulteration or misbranding of cosmetics. A good inspection score means that an establishment follows good manufacturing practice. All the building and facilities must be checked. Floors, walls and ceilings are kept clean and in good repair, lighting and ventilation are sufficient. Equipment and cosmetic contact surfaces of equipment are well-maintained and clean and are sanitized at appropriate intervals. Raw materials and primary packaging materials are stored in a proper way. Raw materials, in-process samples and finished products are tested to verify their identity and determine their compliance with specifications.

Alain Parrik, the COO of the Company admonishes, "Silver Shadow Ventures, LLC has strict Standard Operating procedures and makes formulations same every time. Their experts perform cGMP batch release testing procedures that are to ensure the products are the highest quality of CBD products before sale, supply or export and to help make sure they are regulatory compliant under CFR21 as well as identify, assay and determine the quality, purity and stability of the raw materials to be used in manufacture".

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a public US Company incorporated in Nevada state. The Company operates in the field of distribution of recreational cannabis products and CBD oils. Cannabis Suisse Corp. currently sells via a distribution network of retailers and online shops, under the retail brand Swiss4Life. Swiss4Life products are made of USA hemp only and contain no THC, GMO or Gluten. They have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not designated for medical use. However, all the products available are manufactured by FDA Registered Entities and tested by independent third-party laboratories. Cannabis Suisse Corp's products are laboratory tested to ensure the end-users have access to a standardized, safe, and consistent product.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that

are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

