Sun Summit Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMN) (OTC: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a significant drill program at the Buck Property, central British Columbia, in late January. Sun Summit plans to complete over 5,000 metres of drilling targeting high-grade gold mineralization.

Highlights

Sun Summit will mobilize crews to commence an aggressive follow-up drill program to target high-grade gold mineralization near discovery hole BK20-012 (17 metres of 5.86 grams per tonne (g/t) gold including 3 metres of 23.05 g/t gold, and 7.5 metres of 10.19 g/t gold; SMN news release dated January 5 th , 2021 ) .

, 2021 . Over 5,000 metres is planned for the first set of drill holes.

A new property-scale exploration model defined by high-chargeability anomalies in relation to mineralized zones was used to identify numerous additional drill targets.

Several holes are designed to test the gold mineralization potential of four newly identified chargeability anomalies.

Bob Willis, Sun Summit's CEO, stated, "We are excited to commence another significant round of drilling at our Buck property. The primary objective for this drill program is to expand on high-grade gold zones discovered in our last phase of drilling. Our new 3D modelling of mineralized areas on the Buck property in relation to our 3D geophysical chargeability model is being used to spot new drill holes in areas we consider significant. Two untested chargeability anomalies are priority targets and will be a considerable focus. Over 5,000 metres of diamond drilling will be completed for initial planned holes, with additional drilling expected after initial drill hole assay results are received."

Exploration Model

Based on new geological and structural mapping together with induced polarization (IP) geophysical data and downhole geochemical and lithological data, an updated and comprehensive exploration model for the property has been developed. Key to this model are data from the recently completed 3D IP survey (see SMN news release dated November 5th, 2020) and the location of chargeability anomalies in spatial relation to gold-bearing mineralized zones intersected in recent drilling (see SMN news release dated January 5th, 2021). High-chargeability anomalies are interpreted to represent zones of high-sulfide content, likely disseminated, as these minerals and textures may generate a strong IP-effect.

The 3D chargeability model is centered on a large >30 millisecond anomaly interpreted to have been faulted and offset by a series of north-south trending normal faults (Figure 1). From east to west the faults are known as Silica, Central and West faults. Due to widespread overburden on the western side of the property, the locations of these post-mineralization faults are also largely based on interpreted offsets of mineralised quartz-feldspar porphyritic dykes intersected in previous drill holes and on the spatial extent of multi-element soil geochemical anomalies (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Maps showing different depth plans (150 and 350 metre) of the inverted chargeability model and the surface traces key structures.

The easternmost, near-surface, chargeability anomaly spatially correlates with gold-bearing sulfide-cemented breccias intersected in the top of numerous drill holes (e.g., BK20-06, 46 metres of 1.12 g/t gold equivalent (AuEQ) including 24.7 metres of 1.69 g/t AuEQ). This anomaly is offset on its western margin and down-dropped 100 metres by the Central fault where it measures approximately 400 by 230 by 180 metres. The high-grade intervals in discovery hole BK20-012 spatially correlate with the bottom of the untested C1 anomaly (Figure 2). The western extent of the C1 anomaly is interpreted to have been offset and down-dropped by the Western fault where an elongate 650 by 350 by 300 metre chargeability anomaly (C2) is observed with its top approximately 200 metres below surface. This significant >30 millisecond chargeability anomaly is untested and represents a priority target.

Figure 2. East - west cross section from the Horseshoe zone to the C2 anomaly showing selected drill traces of Phase 3 drill holes and chargeability anomalies.

Figure 2 shows an east-west cross section from the eastern Horseshoe zone to the western C2 anomaly, a distance of approximately 750 metres. Selected planned drill holes are plotted on the cross section as well as pierce-points of planned drill holes projecting into the cross section to highlight the focus of the upcoming drill program. These drill holes are designed to test the gold mineralization potential of the C1 and C2 anomalies. Numerous additional holes are planned to test the areas between the anomalies as well as the mineralization potential below the anomalies. Many holes bottomed in pervasively altered and locally mineralized volcanic rocks (e.g., BK20-012) suggesting the epithermal-related system is open at depth.

Additional untested chargeability anomalies are observed. Anomaly C3 is approximately 400 metres southwest of the Horseshoe Zone and anomaly C4 is approximately 900 metres northwest of the Horseshoe zone (Figure 1). Multiple drill holes are also planned to test these anomalies.

Drill Program

The upcoming drill program is designed with three primary objectives:

Target high-grade gold mineralization peripheral to discovery hole BK20-012 (e.g., BK20-012, 17 metres of 5.86 g/t gold including 3 metres of 23.05 g/t gold, and 7.5 metres of 10.19 g/t gold (see SMN news release dated January 5th, 2021). Multiple drill holes are planned to investigate the extent of high-grade gold mineralization between the Trench and Horseshoe zones. Test chargeability anomalies interpreted to be associated with sulfide and potential gold mineralization. Multiple drill holes are designed to test the centres and margins of three significant chargeability anomalies (C1, C2, and C3) identified in a recent 3D IP survey. Investigate the strike extent of sulfide-cemented breccia-hosted mineralization (e.g., BK20- 006, 46 metres of 1.12 g/t AuEQ including 24.7 metres of 1.69 g/t AuEQ (see SMN news release dated January 5th, 2021). Multiple drill holes are planned to further test the near-surface, bulk-tonnage gold potential of the Horseshoe Zone.

Geological crews have been mobilised to the property to re-log key drill holes from Phase 2 drilling and to survey new drill pads in preparation for the arrival of drill crews later this month.

Induced Polarization Survey

The 2 by 2.5 kilometre IP survey was conducted by SJ Geophysics Ltd. in September and October 2020 using the Volterra-3D IP 5 line Acquisition System. The 20 line kilometre survey was conducted on 200 metre spaced north-south lines. Further technical details on the instrumentation and acquisition settings employed at Buck can be found at https://www.sjgeophysics.com/.

Buck Property

The recently expanded 33,000 hectare property, approximately 12 kilometres south of Houston, British Columbia, has excellent nearby infrastructure and allows for year-round road-accessible exploration.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Sun Summit's CEO, Robert D. Willis, P. Eng. a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has also verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release.

Some data disclosed in this news release (e.g., Figure 2) relating to sampling and drilling results is historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has sufficiently verified this data, and therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such data.

Health and Safety

The Company's exploration programs are being carried out in full compliance with federal, provincial, and municipal guidelines established in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Summit has a rigorous infection prevention and control protocol in place to protect the health of employees and contractors, as well as surrounding communities in which the Company works.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (formerly San Marco Resources Inc.) is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold and silver projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions.

The Company's principal focus is the Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has bulk-tonnage gold and silver potential. The property is located in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines.

Sun Summit is committed to environmental and social responsibility with a focus on responsible development to generate positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com

Forward Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the impact of exploration competition; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (SMN) disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

