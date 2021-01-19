DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-Jan-2021 / 12:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ravinder Chandhok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code (i) Realisation of award granted in January 2018 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares awarded under the Plan was adjusted upwards by the DMGT Remuneration & Nature of the Nominations Committee by 4.7825% to align the award with Fully Participating b) transaction Shareholders of the Euromoney distribution and special dividend, in accordance with the principles stated in the shareholder circular dated 5 March 2019. (ii) Sale of shares to cover the tax liability arising from the transaction set out above at (i). Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP0 56,489 c) (ii) GBP7.85 21,692

e) Date of the 19 January 2021

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

