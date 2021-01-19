This Pot Stock Is Having a Great Start in 2021
Some investors like to set goals at the beginning of the year. For those who happen to have the pot stock HEXO Corp (NYSE:HEXO) in their portfolios, their 2021 goals recently got a lot easier to achieve.
HEXO is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company headquartered in Ottawa, ON, Canada. It started back in 2013 under the name The Hydropothecary.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Some investors like to set goals at the beginning of the year. For those who happen to have the pot stock HEXO Corp (NYSE:HEXO) in their portfolios, their 2021 goals recently got a lot easier to achieve.
HEXO is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company headquartered in Ottawa, ON, Canada. It started back in 2013 under the name The Hydropothecary.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
HEXO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de