Amergent Hospitality Group Names Steve Hoelscher Chief Financial Officer

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCQB:AMHG) (the "Company" or "Amergent"), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally-recognized restaurant brands, today announced that Steve Hoelscher has been named Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hoelscher is a Certified Public Accountant and has 40 years of accounting and auditing experience. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hoelscher was and continues to be the CFO for Mastodon Ventures, Inc., a strategic restaurant advisory firm in Austin, Texas since June 2000. Mr. Hoelscher has considerable restaurant experience having overseen investments in a number of companies owning a variety of restaurant assets including over 100 KFC restaurants, and various other fast casual, casual, fine dining, franchisee and franchisor concepts.

He previously occupied the roles CFO and Chief Accounting Officer at two public companies, serving as CFO and a member of the Board of Directors of Anpath Group Inc., from 2006 to 2015, and as CFO on part-time basis for Enxnet Inc., from 2004 to 2019. Mr. Hoelscher also served as controller and Chief Accounting Officer for Aperian from 1996 to 2000. Prior to 1996 Mr. Hoelscher served as office manager for a regional accounting firm in Texas.

Mr. Hoelscher serves on several board of directors for non-profit organizations as well. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from West Texas A&M University.

Amergent Hospitality Group's Chairman and CEO, Mike Pruitt, stated, "I'm pleased to welcome Steve to our team. He comes directly from Mastodon Ventures, one of the preeminent strategic restaurant advisory firms in the country. His knowledge, experience and resources are expected to play an important role in our strategy of leveraging our public platform to gain greater scale through the acquisition of highly attractive assets at opportunistic valuations."

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Amergent Hospitality Group owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.amergenthg.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the closing of the merger and Sonnets operations following the closing of the merger. All statements pertaining to Amergent Hospitality Group's expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, potential for our tests and services and future revenues or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates") should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties discussed in the Amergent Hospitality Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Amergent Hospitality Group disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Amergent Hospitality Group Investor Contact:

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

IR@amergenthg.com

SOURCE: Amergent Hospitality Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624667/Amergent-Hospitality-Group-Names-Steve-Hoelscher-Chief-Financial-Officer